AUSTIN, TX — In a strong show of bipartisan support, the Texas Senate has unanimously passed Committee Substitute Senate Bill 568 (CSSB 568), authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R), to fundamentally restructure how special education is funded across Texas public schools. This historic legislation, which passed 30-0, now advances to the Texas House of Representatives.

“This is a monumental step forward for the nearly 775,000 students and counting receiving special education services in Texas,” said Senator Bettencourt. “With input from educators, parents, legislators, advocacy groups, etc. SB 568 establishes the first ever Texas intensity based funding model to ensure targeted support for students with disabilities statewide.”

SB 568 is the product of key recommendations from the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding. The bill replaces a decades-old placement-based model to a new service intensity- based funding system to align resources with student needs.

Key reforms:

An 8-tiered model for special education funding, tailored to levels of service required

Establishes 4 service group funding levels for accurate, equitable distribution of funds

One-time $125 million investment to support teacher and staffing pipeline needs

Expands grants and technical assistance to support paraprofessionals, teachers, and specialists serving students with disabilities

Enhances dyslexia training, autism services, and day placement programs across Texas

“Families of children with disabilities shouldn’t have to fight for basic support. This bill gives them more than a voice — it gives every child a pathway to succeed, with hopes to make a difference in our communities just like it did for Senator Hagenbuch who has dyslexia like 25% of current American CEO’s .” He estimated.

The bill also modernizes and renames the Supplemental Special Education Services (SSES) program into Parent-Directed Services, incorporating funding into the Foundation School Program and expanding access for eligible students into HHSC and TEA public information.

“The public will see the results of this $700 million dollar bill as it would start next year and fully implemented into the 2025-26 school year. All we need is another unanimous vote in the House and a signature by the Governor!” Sen. Bettencourt quipped to close.