Reps. Troy E. Nehls, Madeleine Dean and Sens. John Cornyn and Cory Booker Reintroduce the Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, along with U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), reintroduced the Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act. If enacted, this legislation would make several technical clarifications to close loopholes in current child sexual abuse criminal statutes that hamper holding perpetrators accountable.

“Any existing loopholes in United States federal law that allow child predators to escape justice must be closed immediately,” said Congressman Nehls. “The abuse of a child, in any form, is completely unacceptable. As a father and a former Texas Sheriff, I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing bipartisan legislation that will empower our nation’s law enforcement and our justice system to hold bad actors who abuse our children, here at home and abroad, accountable.”

“As lawmakers, we have the solemn duty of protecting our nation’s children from kidnapping and sexual exploitation,” said Congresswoman Dean. “Yet under current law, there are loopholes that allow bad actors to evade prosecution. This legislation clarifies and strengthens federal law to ensure offenders are held accountable. I’m grateful to Congressman Nehls, Senator Booker, and Senator Cornyn for their partnership to ensure our kids are kept safe.”

“Perpetrators who attack our children must face consequences for their heinous actions,” said Senator Cornyn. “By closing loopholes in current law, our legislation would ensure these dangerous offenders aren’t able to escape accountability on a technicality and are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Last Congress, Senator Cornyn and I introduced and passed this bipartisan legislation in the Senate to ensure that those who exploit and abuse children are held accountable,” said Senator Booker. “This bill would close loopholes in current law to better allow us to protect our nation’s most vulnerable from predators. I urge my colleagues in both chambers to pass this critical legislation so we can better protect children from exploitation and sexual abuse and provide justice for victims.”

In 2023, the Department of Justice (DOJ) published the National Strategy for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction, which made a series of recommendations for Congress to strengthen federal enforcement of child exploitation laws. The Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act would incorporate those recommendations and would clarify the DOJ’s authority to prosecute those perpetrators by:

Closing the kidnapping loophole in 18 U.S.C. § 1201, clarifying that kidnapping of a child can occur by deceiving a third party, including a child’s guardian, and clarifies the circumstances where consent can be used as a defense.

Closing the international travel loopholes in 18 U.S.C.§ 2241(c) and 18 U.S.C. § 2423, clarifying that traveling to sexually abuse a child includes crossing international lines and that committing a sexual abuse felony against a child while abroad is a crime.

Closing the sexual contact loophole in 18 U.S.C. § 2443, clarifying that causing a child to commit a sexual act themselves is also a crime.

Closing the attempt loophole in 18 U.S.C. § 2244, clarifying that attempting to commit the sexual contact offenses in Section 2244 is also a crime.

In Sections 2241, 2242, and 2243, the sexual abuse offenses defined provide liability for attempted as well as completed offenses, as do sexually assaultive crimes defined elsewhere in Title 18, while the sexual contact offenses defined in Section 2244 do not. This legislation corrects the omission by adding liability for attempted offenses to Section 2244.



Cosponsors of this legislation include Representatives Tom Tiffany (R-WI-07), Don Davis (D-NC-01), and Barry Moore (R-AL-01).

This legislation is supported by the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies, Major County Sherriff’s of America, Rights4Girls, Hope for Justice, Street Grace, 3Strands Global Foundation, Fraternal Order of Police, the National Children’s Alliance (NCA), Protect All Child from Trafficking (PACT), and the National District Attorney’s Association (NDAA).