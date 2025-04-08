Katy ISD to Host Two Sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KATY, TX [April 8, 2025] – In an effort to keep the community safe, Katy ISD’s Police Department will once again partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. On April 26, community members will be able to safely dispose of unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications at two locations, the Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center and Police South Substation.

Needles and other sharp objects will not be accepted, and liquids must be presented in their original prescribed containers.

Since the establishment of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the DEA and its local partners have collected more than 17 million pounds of unused prescription medication. Visit www.dea.gov/takebackday to learn more.

Where: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center 20370 Franz Road Katy, TX 77449 Katy ISD Police South Substation 3151 Falcon Landing Blvd. Katy, TX 77494 When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Contact: Rachel Ross, General Manager for Media Relations (281) 396-7436 or (832) 392-5763 RachelJRoss@katyisd.org

More than 100 community members properly disposed of unwanted, unused and expired medication through the fall 2024 Drug Take Back Day.