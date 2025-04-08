Federal Aid Supports State and Local Agencies During Texas Disaster

AUSTIN, Texas – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided more than $13.8 million in federal funding to local and state agencies in response to a severe weather event in Texas.

The applicants utilized FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program, which provides supplemental federal disaster grant assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities and certain private nonprofit organizations.

These grants reimburse eligible state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and certain private nonprofits for disaster-related response and recovery efforts from major disasters and emergencies.

The approved funding for these projects includes:

Lower Colorado River Authority The applicant utilized Force Account (designated federal funds to supplement for labor, equipment, materials and contractors) necessary to repair the Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Towers and Lines to restore this facility back to its pre-disaster design, function, and capacity (in-kind) within the existing footprint. Total Project Cost: $13,527,218.85 Federal Share: $10,145,414.14



City of Houston The applicant utilized Force Account labor for the Emergency Protective Measures including evacuations & shelter support, road closures, search & rescue, and patrols to prevent looting. Total Project Cost: $1,671,107.36 Federal Share: $1,253,330.52



Liberty county Water Control & Improvement District #1 The applicant will utilize Force Account and, or contract for repairs to CR 612 to restore this facility to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity within the existing footprint Total Project Cost : $1,680,425.00 Federal Share : $1,260,318.75



Texas Department of State Health Services Through multiple mutual aid agreements, the applicant activated multiple agencies, such as Emergency medical services (EMS) to respond to the severe weather event by providing medical care and support staff to impacted jurisdictions including providing backfill labor for local emergency services responding to the event. Total Project Cost: $1,580,356.09 Federal Share: $1,185,267.07



Because PA works on a cost-sharing basis (typically 75 percent federal/25 percent non-federal), the state and local agencies only must cover 25percent of the costs, with FEMA funding the majority.

FEMA remains committed to supporting Texas communities as they recover from disasters. For more information on federal disaster assistance in Texas, fema.gov/disaster/4781 .

FEMA’s mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters.

