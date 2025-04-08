Blue Landscape: Child Advocates of Fort Bend and Community Partners Unite to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Fort Bend County, TX—As April rolls in, Fort Bend County’s landscape has been touched by a wave of blue, symbolizing hope and solidarity during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This impactful initiative led by Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) and supported by community partners seeks to shed light on the critical issue of child abuse and promote prevention efforts throughout the region.

On Friday, April 5, CAFB joined hands with the City of Sugar Land to kick off the month with a family-friendly evening at Sugar Land Town Square. The event featured interactive booths, games, giveaways, and an electrifying performance by the 1980s cover band, The Mojo Faction. A highlight of the evening was the Declaration of Unity by elected officials from across Fort Bend County. Standing shoulder to shoulder in matching blue Light of Hope t-shirts, each official held a picture of a child and boldly proclaimed, “I am the Light of Hope for Children Who Have Been Abused.” Together, they declared their unified commitment to the wellbeing of children in our community. The evening was illuminated by lighted blue rings, creating a moving visual representation of hope.

In collaboration with CAFB, local Exchange Clubs are tying blue ribbons around trees and have dedicated two awareness fields – one in front of the historic Fort Bend County Courthouse and a second at the Stafford Triangle. The fields contain 2,075 stakes with blue ribbons, each representing a child abused in Fort Bend County and served by CAFB last year.

Furthering the efforts, Smart Financial Center has lit its facility blue for the month of April and prominently features Light of Hope on its display board to help spread awareness.

The collective message is clear: child abuse knows no season, but the month of April offers a unified opportunity to take action and show support. Residents are encouraged to participate by wearing blue ribbons, distributing awareness materials, attending trainings, or inviting CAFB to present to groups about child abuse prevention.

For more information on April activities or to request a speaker, or to view a list of topics available for presentations, visit www.cafb.org or contact Dana at DMersiovsky@cafb.org.

Together, we can be the Light of Hope for Children in our Community.