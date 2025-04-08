Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces Investigation into USA Fencing for Violating State Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton is announcing an investigation and issuing a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to USA Fencing over potential violations of Texas state law.

USA Fencing recently disqualified a female competitor, Stephanie Turner, for bravely taking a knee instead of competing against a biological male. The investigation will uncover documents related to USA Fencing potentially engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.

“USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and potentially the wrong side of the law due to violations of Texas consumer protection laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “USA Fencing’s policies are not only potentially illegal, but also deeply insulting to the young women like Stephanie Turner who have sacrificed so much and dedicated countless hours to compete and succeed in competitions. I will fight to stop these unfair policies, and I will never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”