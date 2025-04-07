HCPH Celebrates National Public Health Week, April 7-13

HCPH acknowledges the contributions of public health professionals and public health initiatives.

HOUSTON – National Public Health Week (NPHW) is an annual celebration that takes place the first week of April, recognizing public health workers, programs, and their contributions to communities nationwide. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is excited to join this year’s celebration and highlight the 2025 NPHW theme: “It Starts Here.”

Public health affects every aspect of our daily lives, from disease prevention and environmental health to mental well-being and access to healthcare. By working together, we can strengthen our communities, advocate for health equity, and support policies that improve the quality of life for all Harris County community members.

HCPH promotes well-being through a wide range of services and programs that ensure equitable health opportunities and improve access for all, particularly vulnerable populations. From preventive health screenings, vaccinations, and chronic disease management to food security initiatives, environmental health efforts, and mental health support, we are committed to addressing the diverse needs of our community. Public health professionals play a vital role in preventing health issues through education, policy development, and research while working to reduce health disparities and promote healthcare equity.

Throughout the week, HCPH will spotlight key themes from the American Public Health Association’s (APHA) NPHW calendar:

Monday: It Starts Here – Public health impacts everyone, everywhere. We can strengthen our communities by supporting mental health initiatives, increasing access to nutritious food, preparing for emergencies, and investing in a strong, inclusive public health system.

– Public health impacts everyone, everywhere. We can strengthen our communities by supporting mental health initiatives, increasing access to nutritious food, preparing for emergencies, and investing in a strong, inclusive public health system. Tuesday: Climate Action Starts Here – Climate change affects our health through extreme weather, air quality, and ecosystem disruptions. We can take action by supporting sustainable solutions, disaster preparedness, and renewable energy to build healthier, more resilient communities.

– Climate change affects our health through extreme weather, air quality, and ecosystem disruptions. We can take action by supporting sustainable solutions, disaster preparedness, and renewable energy to build healthier, more resilient communities. Wednesday: Health Equity Starts Here – Health equity ensures that everyone, regardless of background, can achieve their full health potential. By addressing systemic barriers, expanding access to care, and promoting policies that reduce disparities, we can create healthier communities.

– Health equity ensures that everyone, regardless of background, can achieve their full health potential. By addressing systemic barriers, expanding access to care, and promoting policies that reduce disparities, we can create healthier communities. Thursday: Advocacy Starts Here – Advocacy has driven major public health wins, from seatbelt laws to smoke-free environments. By speaking up, engaging in civic participation, and supporting community-led initiatives, we can push for policies that prioritize public health.

– Advocacy has driven major public health wins, from seatbelt laws to smoke-free environments. By speaking up, engaging in civic participation, and supporting community-led initiatives, we can push for policies that prioritize public health. Friday: The Future of Public Health Starts Here – A strong workforce is essential to addressing today’s health challenges. Investing in education, mentorship, and workforce diversity ensures that public health professionals have the skills and resources to serve our communities effectively.

As we celebrate NPHW 2025, HCPH remains dedicated to advancing public health initiatives that protect and promote the well-being of Harris County community members. We encourage everyone to get involved, support public health efforts, and advocate for a healthier, safer, and stronger community. Visit hcphtx.org to learn more about our programs and services and follow us on social media to see how you can contribute to a healthier Harris County.