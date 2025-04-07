Harmony Public Schools offers sign-on bonus up to $10,000 for TIA designated teachers newly-hired to Harmony

The statewide public charter school system was an early adopter of the Teacher Inventive Allotment program, awarding $12 million to its teachers in 2025.

[TEXAS] – Harmony Public Schools will offer sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 to teachers previously designated as Teacher Incentive Allotment recipients who are newly hired by Harmony.

A catalyst for helping high-quality teachers remain in the classroom, TIA creates accessible pathways for teachers to earn up to six-figure salaries. The fund was created during the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 in order to reward and retain highly-qualified teachers. A recent TEA study conducted during the 2023-24 school year showed that designated teacher retention exceeded the statewide teacher retention rate by eight percentage points.

Harmony Public Schools was among the earliest adopters of the TIA program, increasing its payout to HPS teachers each year. In August, Harmony will award roughly $12 million in 2025 TIA bonuses to nearly 1,200 teachers, with some earning more than $20,000 in annual bonuses.

Harmony’s latest TIA initiative is intended to attract TIA designated teachers from outside the school system who may be looking for new career opportunities. In addition to retaining the TIA bonus already designated to them by the TEA, newly-hired Harmony teachers with TIA designation will also receive between $1,500 and $10,000 for signing with Harmony. The final amount is determined based on the teacher’s TEA designation level, as well as the agency’s determination of the campus’ level of need (i.e. high-need campus).

A full list of campuses and their corresponding sign-on bonus amounts by designation level can be found through the link below:

TABLE: 2025-26 TIA Sign-On Bonus Amounts for External Hires

Similarly, Harmony also is offering bonuses to current team members with TIA designation who transfer from low economic need schools to high economic need schools. Harmony teachers can earn $2,000-$8,000 in bonus compensation for transferring to a school of high economic need.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock,Midland- Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year for both students and team members.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org , and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.