From Survivor to Supporter: Childhood Cancer Survivor Anais Saenz of The Periwinkle Foundation Returns to Lead Camps That Helped Her

HOUSTON, TX —April 7, 2025 – The Periwinkle Foundation is proud to announce the addition of Anais Saenz, a childhood cancer survivor and former Camp Periwinkle camper, as its new Program Coordinator. Her story is one of resilience, recovery, and returning to serve the very community that supported her.

Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at just two years old, Saenz was treated at Texas Children’s Hospital and began attending Periwinkle’s Camp Periwinkle and Camp YOLO at age seven. Though the physical effects of her illness faded, she continued to grapple with undiagnosed anxiety, depression, and survivor’s guilt well into her teenage years. She credits Periwinkle’s programs with saving her emotionally long before she even understood her mental health struggles.

“I didn’t know it at the time, but those camps were quietly helping me survive things I couldn’t name yet—grief, guilt, anxiety. I wasn’t just playing or making friends; I was healing,” Saenz shared.

Now, Saenz brings her unique experience full circle as Program Coordinator—leading the camps and initiatives that helped her heal. With a background in theatre, education, and bilingual community engagement, she is committed to making Periwinkle’s work even more accessible and impactful. She will be an integral part of the organization’s annual Day Camp, taking place from June 16 – 20, a fun, week-long program for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“Anais embodies the spirit of healing and hope that defines Periwinkle,” said Doug Suggitt, Executive Director of The Periwinkle Foundation. “Her lived experience as a survivor and former camper brings invaluable insight to our team, and her return speaks volumes about the long-term impact of our programs.”

The Periwinkle Foundation serves over 14,000 children, teens, and families annually through camps, survivor programs, and creative arts encounters. This includes over 12,000 art encounters, 615 camper experiences, and 420 annual survivor engagements. All of this is made possible by over 1,000 volunteers, 37,634 volunteer hours, and 20,000 supporters, with every program delivered at no cost to families.

Saenz’s story is a powerful reminder that healing continues long after treatment ends—and that community, joy, and connection are essential to every step of the journey. She lives in the West Memorial area of Houston.

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Camp Periwinkle Photographers

About The Periwinkle Foundation

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families.