Empower Girls and Inspire the Future as a Girl Scout Volunteer

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is celebrating National Volunteer Month with a free membership for new troop leaders.

HOUSTON, Texas (Apr. 7, 2025)—April is National Volunteer Month, and Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) is celebrating by recognizing the dedication and impact of its incredible volunteers. As part of this month-long celebration, GSSJC is excited to launch a free membership promotion for the first 100 new troop leaders who register from Apr. 5 to May 5, 2025.

Girl Scout volunteers play a vital role in shaping the confidence, character, and skills of young girls. They serve as mentors, role models, and champions for leadership development, helping girls discover their strengths and explore new opportunities. More than 18,000 adults are members of GSSJC, only 1% serving as council staff. This means that 99% of our adult members volunteer to make the Girl Scouting experience possible.

“Our volunteers are the heart of Girl Scouts, and we are excited to welcome new troop leaders who are ready to make a lasting impact on the lives of girls in our community,” said Mary Vitek, CEO of GSSJC.

Whether leading a troop, supporting STEM programs, guiding outdoor adventures, or championing community service projects, volunteers provide the encouragement and support girls need to thrive. Their dedication ensures that every Girl Scout experience is filled with learning, friendship, and fun.

Becoming a Girl Scout troop leader is a life-changing opportunity to mentor, guide, and inspire the next generation of female leaders. With the free membership promotion, aspiring troop leaders can embark on their leadership journey at no cost.

New troop leaders can register for an extended year membership, using the promo code NVM2025 to waive their membership fees. New Girl Scout Daisy (K-1) and Brownie (2-3) troop leaders will also receive a monthly supply box filled with step-by-step instructions and ready-to- go supplies for troop meetings.

Once registered, volunteers are guided by council-assigned volunteer experience managers who assist leaders in establishing their troop, connecting with other volunteers, and accessing essential resources for a successful start.

“I enjoy being a Girl Scout volunteer because it provides me the opportunity to meet and work with amazing other women and girls in our community and surrounding communities with like- minded thoughts, goals, values, and aspirations,” said Alissa Padilla, GSSJC volunteer. “Being a volunteer also provides me with life skills I wouldn’t otherwise be provided, or think that I may need, but after learning, enables me to apply them to my everyday life.”

Girl Scout volunteers have the power to inspire, guide, and uplift the next generation of female leaders. Through their time and dedication, volunteers create opportunities for girls to dream big, take on challenges, and build confidence that lasts a lifetime. This National Volunteer Month, register to be a new troop leader and help shape the future of girls.

To learn more about becoming a Girl Scouts volunteer, visit: https://www.gssjc.org/en/get- involved/become-a-volunteer.html.

