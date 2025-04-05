Space Center Houston Hosts 10th Annual HUNCH Culinary Challenge Finals 10 High School Teams Compete to Create the Next Best Dish for Astronauts in Space When: April 8, 2025, at 10:00 am (team prep time)

Where: Space Center Houston – 1601 NASA Parkway, Houston, TX 77058

Students participate in the HUNCH Culinary Challenge Finals at Space Center Houston’s Food Lab Cafe (Photo Courtesy, Space Center Houston).

HOUSTON, TEXAS (APRIL 4, 2025) – Each year, Space Center Houston hosts the HUNCH (High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware) Culinary Challenge Finals, where the top ten high school teams compete to create the next best dish in space to support astronauts.

The challenge, which celebrates its 10th year, begins with 64 teams and narrows down to the top 10 performing teams to compete at the space and science museum. The dishes are judged by 25 experts, including food scientists from the NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC) Food Lab, astronauts, guest chefs, NASA administrators, and scholarship partners.

Joining as a guest judge is Houston’s Emmanuel Chavez, Michelin-starred chef and owner of Tatemo, and a 2025 Best New Chef James Beard Award semifinalist.

“We are thrilled to welcome talented students from around the world to Space Center Houston for the 10th annual HUNCH Culinary Challenge Finals,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of Space Center Houston. “It’s inspiring to see the delicious meals they create as young innovators, helping to fuel tomorrow’s space explorers.”

A pasta-themed dish is to be prepared on-site, following NASA Food Lab standards, to sustain astronauts working and living aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Prior to the finals, teams compete in a preliminary round in their hometowns. The top ten teams with the highest score earn an invitation to the one-day challenge at Space Center Houston’s Food Lab.

Competing in the April 8 culinary challenge are two Texas teams from Angleton and Allen. In the preliminaries, three international schools participated from Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Spain, with Luxembourg making it to the final round.

During the finals, Space Center Houston visitors can watch the students compete live, included with their general admission.

The winning dish will be served aboard the ISS, after being processed by the NASA JSC Food Lab to meet its food processing procedures and nutritional requirements. The winners will be announced after the April 8 competition.

For more information, visit HUNCH Culinary Challenge Finals – Space Center Houston.