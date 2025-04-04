“Houston Filmmaker Showcase: Celebrate Autism Awareness with Spectrum Fusion” premieres at River Oaks Theater Apr. 23

Spectrum Fusion Media Team Presents Original Work; Public Invited

HOUSTON, April 4, 2025 – Spectrum Fusion, a nonprofit creating employment opportunities for adults on the autism spectrum, presents “Houston Filmmaker Showcase: Celebrate Autism Awareness with Spectrum Fusion” at the historic River Oaks Theater on Wednesday, April 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will unveil a series of short films and videos produced by Spectrum Fusion’s Media Team, highlighting the talents of autistic adults in film, video production, and graphic media.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, the showcase will spotlight autism and employment, presenting narratives that explore workplace realities, challenges, and successes. Founded by Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, Spectrum Fusion builds marketable skills that lead to paid employment.

“We are thrilled to partner with the magnificent River Oaks Theater to introduce more people to Spectrum Fusion’s outstanding work in media production,” said Dr. Ham. “Our team’s ability to contribute their creative talents is a tremendous asset in this field.”

Featured Films:

“Forward to Tomorrow” (3 min.) – This film showcases the innovative approaches and programs that Spectrum Fusion employs to make a tangible difference in the lives of those on the autism spectrum.

– This film showcases the innovative approaches and programs that Spectrum Fusion employs to make a tangible difference in the lives of those on the autism spectrum. “What Employment Means to Me” (6 min.) – In this heartfelt piece, viewers hear directly from a diverse group of autistic adults about the significance of employment in their lives. Through candid interviews, each participant opens up about the value that a job adds to his or her daily experience, leading to personal growth.

– In this heartfelt piece, viewers hear directly from a diverse group of autistic adults about the significance of employment in their lives. Through candid interviews, each participant opens up about the value that a job adds to his or her daily experience, leading to personal growth. “Lights, Camera, Autism:” (5 min.) – A behind-the-scenes look into the Spectrum Fusion media team and their colleagues at HTV. Featuring Director Ted Irving, head of HTV and Director Angel Ponce of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.

A behind-the-scenes look into the Spectrum Fusion media team and their colleagues at HTV. Featuring Director Ted Irving, head of HTV and Director Angel Ponce of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. Working Memories (12 min) – This thoughtfully crafted series illuminates the experiences of autistic adults in the workplace, through heartfelt storytelling and illustrations. “Working Memories” offers an insightful, visually engaging exploration of autism in the workplace, encouraging empathy and a deeper understanding of neurodiversity in the work environment.

– This thoughtfully crafted series illuminates the experiences of autistic adults in the workplace, through heartfelt storytelling and illustrations. “Working Memories” offers an insightful, visually engaging exploration of autism in the workplace, encouraging empathy and a deeper understanding of neurodiversity in the work environment. Autistics In Cars: Driven by Passions (20 min) – Inspired by the candid, car-based conversations format popularized by comedians, this series instead turns the spotlight on the remarkable talents and skills of autistic adults. Utilizing GoPros and cameras to capture every genuine moment, viewers are given a front-row seat to the intriguing discussions between the passengers and their ‘Uber’ driver, William Purdy.

– Inspired by the candid, car-based conversations format popularized by comedians, this series instead turns the spotlight on the remarkable talents and skills of autistic adults. Utilizing GoPros and cameras to capture every genuine moment, viewers are given a front-row seat to the intriguing discussions between the passengers and their ‘Uber’ driver, William Purdy. Ripple Cut (22 min) –Written and directed by Emily Guiffre with acting, audio, lighting, and editing by Spectrum Fusion Studios. Lori, a struggling millennial, gets in way over her head as the new chief editor at a major marketing company. She enlists the help of Derek – the talented, neurodivergent man who didn’t get the job.

–Written and directed by Emily Guiffre with acting, audio, lighting, and editing by Spectrum Fusion Studios. Lori, a struggling millennial, gets in way over her head as the new chief editor at a major marketing company. She enlists the help of Derek – the talented, neurodivergent man who didn’t get the job. Closing (1 min) – A special video presentation of Spectrum Fusion’s 2025 fall gala, with the theme “Spotlight on the Stars: Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Autism.”

Event Details

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

📍 Location: River Oaks Theater, 2009 W. Gray, Houston, TX 77019

Schedule

6:30 PM – Doors Open & Welcome Reception

– Doors Open & Welcome Reception 7 PM – Opening Remarks

– Opening Remarks 7:15 PM – Film Screenings

– Film Screenings 8:20 PM – Audience Q&A with filmmakers and autism advocates

– Audience Q&A with filmmakers and autism advocates 8:50 PM – Closing Remarks & Gala Commercial Introduction

– Closing Remarks & Gala Commercial Introduction

Tickets are $6, plus a service charge, and are available at River Oaks Theater. Seating is limited. (You can choose your seats when you click on the link to “Showtimes.”)

“Showcasing the remarkable talents of our team is the perfect way to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month,” says Ham. “We hope for a strong turnout on April 23 to support our achievements and experience our impactful work. If we can help break barriers and dispel stereotypes about individuals on the autism spectrum, I’ll consider it a success.”

Support Spectrum Fusion

During Autism Acceptance Month, we invite the public to support Spectrum Fusion Studios in providing meaningful employment opportunities for autistic adults. Donate at www.spectrumfusion.org.

Photos & Videos here

Courtesy of Spectrum Fusion

About Spectrum Fusion

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham, Spectrum Fusion is a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping autistic adults realize their potential and gain employment in the creative and media industries. The organization operates solely on grants, sponsorships, and private donations and has hired 12 autistic adults to date. Learn more at www.spectrumfusion.org.