Don’t Miss the Wellness on Wheels Event! Free Health Services & Fun for the Whole Family – Tomorrow, April 5!

Harris County Public Health’s mobile event will offer health screenings, pet services, raffles, and more

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH), in partnership with Harris County Precinct 3, invites community members to join us at the Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trini Mendenhall Community Center, located at 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055. This event offers a unique opportunity to access multiple essential health services, all in one convenient location and at no cost.

Community members can take advantage of a variety of health services available in a single stop, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, dental check-ups, and vaccinations for children, including the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, along with HIV and STI testing, lead poisoning screenings, and referrals to critical health services. Additionally, pet owners can receive free vaccinations and microchipping (limit two pets per household, 50-pet maximum), making it an all-in-one event for health and well-being.

Alongside these health services, the event will offer education on important topics such as gun violence prevention, chronic disease management, and food and water safety. There will also be music, face painting, raffles, and more, providing an enjoyable and engaging experience for the entire family.

This event is open to all Harris County community members, with all services provided on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s a convenient and cost-effective way to access a wide range of vital services in one location.

The Wellness on Wheels events will continue throughout 2025, with upcoming dates on May 17, June 13, August 1, and December 13. Stay connected with HCPH through social media and visit hcphtx.org for further details and updates.