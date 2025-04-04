Destination Imagination Teams to Represent Katy ISD at International Competition

KATY, TX [April 4, 2025] – Advancing from the Destination Imagination (DI) Lone Star Finals, held last month in Arlington, Katy ISD will be represented by 12 teams who earned their way to the international competition to battle some of the world’s creative young minds. The DI Global Finals will be held in May in Kansas City, Missouri. Advancing from the Destination Imagination (DI) Lone Star Finals, held last month in Arlington, Katy ISD will be represented by 12 teams who earned their way to the international competition to battle some of the world’s creative young minds. The DI Global Finals will be held in May in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a testament to their talent, these teams were among the more than 400 teams involved in the state finals, regarded as the largest DI one-day tournament in the world.

“We are so proud of these teams and their coaches for reaching the global competition, and for representing the district so well,” said Kristina Sides, district sponsor for Destination Imagination and GT/Advanced Academics instructional officer for Katy ISD. “We wish them all the best of luck and can’t wait to see how they perform on a world stage.”

Two advancing teams, Pattison Elementary’s Purple Popsicle and McMeans Junior High’s Industrialists, earned the special Renaissance Award, for outstanding innovation in finding a unique solution for a technical challenge.

Katy ISD teams advancing to the 2025 Destination Imagination Global Finals include: