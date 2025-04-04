Crosby Co. Sex Offender Added to 10 Most Wanted List

Fugitive is Currently Wanted Out of Crosby, Harris Counties

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rodolfo Martinez Jr. to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Rodolfo Martinez Jr., 42, of Lorenzo (Crosby Co.), has been wanted out of Harris Co. since November 2024 for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Additionally, in March 2025, a warrant was issued out of Crosby Co. for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2008, Martinez Jr. was convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually following an incident with a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Martinez Jr. is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, chest, abdomen, right arm and right hand. More information about Martinez Jr. or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including five sex offenders and six criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website

by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.