Criminal Illegal Immigrant Fugitive from Most Wanted List Captured in Austin

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces another fugitive from Texas’10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List has been captured in Austin. Anderson Ronaldo Reyes Giron was arrested on Tuesday, April 2. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

Anderson Ronaldo Reyes Giron, 25, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was taken into custody outside of a game room in north central Austin by DPS Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, along with Austin Police Department North Metro Tactical Unit Officers. Reyes Giron had been wanted out of Travis Co. since February 2025 for deadly conduct (discharging a firearm). He was also wanted out of Williamson Co. since March 2025 for theft of property.

In January 2017, Reyes Giron was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Texas for alien removal. In August 2024, he was arrested by the Austin Police Department for deadly conduct (discharging a firearm) and subsequently bonded out of jail. More information on Reyes Giron’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers presents cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 19 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including five sex offenders and six criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS websiteby selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tipby clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.