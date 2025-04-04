Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues the City of San Antonio for Illegally Appropriating Taxpayer Funds to Pay for Out-of-State Abortion Travel

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the City of San Antonio for unlawfully using public money to fund abortion tourism, enabling people to evade Texas’s laws protecting the lives of unborn children.

San Antonio appropriated $100,000 to a “Reproductive Justice Fund” specifically to pay for pregnant mothers to travel out-of-state to abort their unborn babies. Under Texas law, cities have no authority to use public money to assist people in circumventing Texas’s pro-life protections. Because the appropriation violates the Texas Constitution’s Gift Clause and represents an ultra vires action, Attorney General Paxton’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division has requested a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief to stop the unlawful fund from going into effect.

“The City of San Antonio is blatantly defying Texas law by using taxpayer dollars to fund abortion tourism,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Beyond being an egregious misuse of public funds, it’s an attack on the pro-life values of our state. I will not stand by while rogue cities use tax dollars to circumvent state law and take the innocent lives of unborn children.”

Attorney General Paxton also sued the City of Austin in September 2024 for similarly instituting an illegal program that sought to allocate $400,000 of public money for abortion-related travel.

To read the lawsuit, click here.