Texas Senate Confirms Commissioners Hord, Stodghill to Public Safety Commission

(Left to Right: Dan Hord III, Steven H. Stodghill)

AUSTIN – On Wednesday, the Texas Senate confirmed Dan Hord III and Steven H. Stodghill as members of the Public Safety Commission (PSC). These confirmations follow Hord’s appointment and Stodghill’s reappointment to the PSC by Governor Greg Abbott last year. Both of their terms will expire on Jan. 1, 2030.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Abbott and confirmed by members of the Texas Senate to the Public Safety Commission,” said Commissioner Hord. “I look forward to serving my fellow Texans in this new role and helping make decisions that will keep the Texas Department of Public Safety the premier law enforcement agency in the country.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve on the Public Safety Commission these past five years, and I thank Governor Abbott and the Senate for the privilege of continuing to serve our great state in this manner,” said Commissioner Stodghill. “Working alongside the other commissioners and DPS leadership, I’m confident the department will stay the course in meeting challenges head-on and prioritizing the safety and security of Texans across the state.”

Hord and Stodghill join Chairman Steven P. Mach and current members Nelda Luce Blair and Larry B. Long on the commission.

“The Public Safety Commission is thrilled to have Commissioners Hord and Stodghill join us in guiding the Texas Department of Public Safety,” said Chairman Mach. “With threats to our state being at an all-time high, the work of the Commission has never been more important, and I know both of these gentlemen are great assets in ensuring we do our part to carry out Governor Abbott’s mission to keep public safety a top priority in Texas.”

About the Commissioners

W.D. “Dan” Hord III of Midland was appointed to the Public Safety Commission by Governor Greg Abbott on June 17, 2024. Commissioner Hord is a partner in HEDLOC Investment Co. LLC, a private investment company, H&H Properties and Western Property Group, all in Midland. A graduate of Baylor University in 1989, he holds BBA degrees in Entrepreneurship and Marketing. He was a member of the Baylor Board of Regents and the Executive Investment Committee for the Baylor Endowment. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Scharbauer Foundation and PathNorth.

Steven H. Stodghill of Dallas was originally appointed to the Public Safety Commission by Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 6, 2019. Stodghill is a partner at Winston & Strawn, LLP, a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association, a research fellow for the Southwestern Legal Foundation, a charter member of the Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court, an Eagle Scout with a Silver Palm—the highest rank in Scouting—and he graduated with honors, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin. He is a board member of The UT Harry Ransom Center, UT College of Liberal Arts Advisory Board, the UT System Chancellor’s Council and the Ex Students’ Association of the University of Texas (“Texas Exes”). Additionally, he is a member of the Southern Methodist University Meadows School of the Arts Executive Board and a former member of the Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council Executive Committee and former chairman of the American Film Institute’s National Council. Stodghill received a Bachelor of Arts from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the UT School of Law.