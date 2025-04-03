Military Women’s Memorial Celebrates Contributions by Daughters of the American Revolution Totaling $1 Million in Support of Preserving Stories of Women Servicemembers

Most Recent Donation by DAR will Support Important Renovations to Gallery Spaces within the Memorial

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Military Women’s Memorial (MWM) proudly announce that the longstanding commitment by the DAR to support MWM’s mission to honor and tell the stories of women who serve our nation has recently reached a cumulative total of $1 million in contributions to the Memorial. The announcement of this milestone support during Women’s History Month underscores the significance of the decades-long collaboration between the two women’s organizations in their dedication to preserving history, honoring military service, and promoting patriotism.

DAR’s most recent donations will support a state-of-the-art gallery renovation at the Military Women’s Memorial including sponsorship of the future Defending a New Nation Gallery. This gallery will highlight women in the military from the nation’s founding through the 19th century, reflecting the evolving role of women in American society. The revitalized visitor experience and exhibition spaces will incorporate the latest technologies and interactive displays telling the stories of women who have served our nation through the Armed Forces.

“DAR is honored to be a longstanding supporter of the Military Women’s Memorial to celebrate and preserve the remarkable stories of America’s servicewomen,” said Pamela Rouse Wright, DAR President General. “From the Revolutionary War to today, women have played critical roles in our nation’s defense. By sponsoring the Defending a New Nation Gallery, DAR reaffirms its commitment to ensuring their legacies endure.”

DAR has been a steadfast supporter of the Military Women’s Memorial since its inception, supporting and participating in key MWM events, including the Memorial’s dedication in 1997. This latest commitment builds on that legacy, reinforcing DAR’s deep investment in preserving the stories of America’s servicewomen.

Phyllis Wilson, President of the Military Women’s Memorial, expressed gratitude for DAR’s support. “This extraordinary and enduring commitment from the DAR enables us to further our mission of honoring the women who have served with courage and dedication. DAR’s support will highlight the earliest contributions of women in the military, a history too often overlooked.”

The Military Women’s Memorial efforts align with DAR’s mission to commemorate those who secured American independence and to recognize the ongoing contributions of servicemembers throughout history—values the DAR has upheld since its founding in 1890.

The Military Women’s Memorial has begun an important campaign to revitalize its historic landmark that sits just outside the gates of Arlington National Cemetery. The renovation will introduce an enhanced visitor experience featuring new exhibits, digital engagement, immersive media, and interactive programs.

With DAR’s generous support, MWM moves one step closer to bringing its planned renovation to fruition while supporting its current exhibits and programs. The Military Women’s Memorial aims to relaunch the renovated galleries in the fall of 2027 in honor of its 30th anniversary.

To capture more recent memories and to continue to build the MWM’s robust archives, organizers also encourage any women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces to share their stories and experiences through the MWM Register. For more than 30 years, the Memorial has been permanently documenting military women’s experiences and their impact on American, military and women’s history. Registration is free.

About the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

One of the largest patriotic women’s service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

About the Military Women’s Memorial (MWM)

The Military Women’s Memorial is the only historical repository documenting the stories of all women who have served in or with the U.S. Armed Forces since the American Revolution. Located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the Memorial serves as an education center and a place of honor. Since before its doors opened in 1997, the Military Women’s Memorial has been a place for our Nation to celebrate, honor and remember our military women, past and present; ensure their stories of service are a visible part of America’s history; and through their example, inspire and empower the next generation of leaders. For more information, visit www.womensmemorial.org.