Message from the Superintendent – 89th Legislative Session Update

Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians and Staff,

This school year has been full of activity and fantastic accomplishments among our students, teachers and staff. With end-of-year celebrations, final examinations and graduations just around the corner, we are nearing the close of another remarkable year.

As we approach the end of spring, I want to update you on the 89th Texas Legislative Session, which has now passed its halfway mark, with the deadline to file new bills having concluded. Traditionally, this biennial session introduces thousands of bills that impact schools and families across the state, highlighting the importance of staying informed about legislative developments affecting Katy ISD schools and families.

Earlier this year, I shared our district’s legislative priorities, which were shaped by our highly involved community of parents, teachers, local business owners and faith-based leaders during our fall Board Listening Circles. Ongoing community feedback has been key in informing discussions with lawmakers this session, as we remain focused on the priorities you identified as most important — increasing state funding for classroom instruction and student programs, supporting teacher recruitment and retention efforts and advocating for STAAR testing reforms that reduce the number of tests while better addressing the unique needs of our special student populations.

This legislative session has seen an overwhelming number of proposals related to public education, with more than 1,400 bills introduced. However, only a small fraction has advanced through either the House or Senate. While there have been promising discussions on school safety funding, teacher compensation and giving schools greater flexibility in managing student behavior, a comprehensive public school funding plan has yet to move forward in both chambers. As we reach the halfway point of the session, key issues outlined in our community’s priorities for Katy ISD students and teachers remain under discussion, but no legislation addressing school funding, teacher retention or STAAR reform has been passed.

Throughout the session our Board, I and other school leaders have regularly met with state representatives who have listened and responded to the needs of our families and stakeholders. Committed to maintaining this active involvement, our Board Legislative Committee will be taking a group of parents and community members to the Capitol this month. This will be another important opportunity for this representative group of our community to share the Katy voice and contribute to policymaking through meaningful discussions that prioritize the needs of our students and families.

I ask our community to remain engaged throughout the legislative session as we continually work together to enhance the school experience for our students, teachers and families. I also invite you to visit our legislative webpage where you’ll find a helpful letter generator that allows constituents to identify their state representatives based on their home address. From there, you can send a templated letter outlining the district’s priorities—or personalize a message to advocate for other key issues affecting our students and schools.

Thank you for your continued support of Katy ISD students and campuses.

Sincerely,

Ken Gregorski, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools