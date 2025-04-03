Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Kicks-Off World Wish Month with Wish to Plant 1,000 Trees

Aria’s Wish will set the foundation for the month-long celebration of the founding wish: uniting the heroes within our community

HOUSTON, TX (April 3, 2025) – Make-A-Wish ® Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, in partnership with Trees For Houston, is proud to kick off World Wish Month by uniting a community of wish heroes

together to bring wish kid Aria’s wish to plant 1,000 trees to life.

“At Trees For Houston, we believe that trees are more than just part of the landscape – they are essential to the health and well-being of our communities,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director for Trees For Houston. “We are honored to support Aria’s incredible wish by donating trees that will help restore

beauty, provide shade, and improve the environment for generations to come. Seeing a young leader like Aria take action for her community is truly inspiring, and we are proud to be part of this meaningful initiative.”

Thanks to Trees For Houston’s generous contribution, all 1,000 trees were donated for Aria’s wish.

Aria, a young girl from Sugar Land, has a heart of gold and a strong desire to give back to her community. This past summer, Aria and her neighbors

witnessed the devastating impact of destructive storms, which caused severe damage to homes, landscaping, and buildings. Inspired by her love for the big trees in her neighborhood, and her recent lessons on the environment, Aria has made this heartfelt wish. She believes that the

significant number will make a lasting impact on the environment and help restore the beauty of her community.

“Aria’s wish is more than just planting trees; it’s about fostering hope and resilience in the face of

adversity,” said Shelly Millwee, CEO and President of Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. “Aria is a superhero to us. By joining us on Aria’s wish day, and adopting a tree, you are not only helping to

rebuild a community but also empowering a brave, young girl who dreams of making a difference.

Together, we can unite forces to help Aria achieve her goal and create a greener, healthier future for everyone.”

Aria’s wish will take place on Saturday, April 12th at Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, Texas 77498, and Memorial Park, 301 S Picnic Lane, Houston, Texas 77007 from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. At Memorial Park, follow directional signs to picnic area 10. During this time, community members

can pick up a tree from either location to take home and plant at a location of their choice. To reserve a tree, community members can visit this link.

Prior to her wish day, Aria will also get to throw out the first pitch at the Thursday, April 10th Space Cowboys game in Sugar Land.

Aria’s wish is a catalyst to the testimony that is World Wish Month. During the month of April, we

celebrate the magic that happens when a wish comes to life and celebrate the countless heroes who help make wishes come true.

Aria is one of the many superheroes that will be featured at this year’s Wish Ball – The Heroes Within, that will happen on May 2 at the Post Oak Hotel. During this evening of celebration, our community will come together to shine a light on the heroes that have activated their hero status and helped to

become a beacon of hope for wish kids and their families across our community.

World Wish Month started with a single wish on April 29, 1980, when 7-year-old Chris, struggling with leukemia, wanted to be a police officer for a day. Six people answered the call, including Houston

resident Tommy Austin, who rallied the entire community, and granted a wish that lifted Chris up during his darkest days.

But the work is far from over. In the next 20 minutes, a child will learn that they have a critical illness. And 20 minutes later, another. As long as children face this devastating reality, they’ll need wish heroes to help give them a piece of their childhood back.

Wishes like Aria’s aren’t possible without the support of our corporate and community partners. Thank you to all our corporate partners who invest in the Make-A-Wish Mission. To learn more about Make-A- Wish, visit www.wish.org/texgulf.