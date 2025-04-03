Houston Grand Opera to Open Wagner’s Tannhäuser on April 25, 2025

Company to present new production from director Francesca Zambello in five mainstage performances

WHAT: On April 25, 2025, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Tannhäuser, Wagner’s masterpiece, in a highly anticipated new staging from director Francesca Zambello. Houston audiences will be the first to experience her vision of the classic opera in this co-production of HGO; Washington National Opera, where Zambello serves as artistic director; Canadian Opera Company; and Seattle Opera.

The opera shares the story of the title character who, at curtain’s open, has abandoned his religious community, and his life as poet who sings of courtly love, in favor of the carnal delights of the goddess Venus. He returns home, hoping to reunite with his spiritual love Elisabeth, but first must undertake an epic journey to redemption.

Zambello has updated the story, originally set in 13th-century Germany, to turn-of-the-century America, where the artist Tannhäuser is part of a strict religious community. He ventures out into a place that conjures Gilded Age New York City, where he has his interlude with Venus before seeking to reenter his community.

The opera runs three hours and 42 minutes, including two intermissions. It is sung in German with projected English translations.

WHO: The story will be performed by a powerhouse cast of Wagnerians, an elite group of artists capable of surmounting the formidable challenges presented by the composer’s sublimely beautiful score: tenor Russell Thomas as Tannhäuser, soprano Tamara Wilson as Elisabeth, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as Venus, and baritone Luke Sutliff as Wolfram von Eschenbach, all making role debuts, alongside bass Alexandros Stavrakakis in his company debut as Landgraf Hermann. Francesca Zambello directs, with Erik Nielsen, acclaimed music director of Bilbao Symphony Orchestra, making his company debut at the podium.

WHEN: Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

TARIFF: Tickets to mainstage performances range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737. Students with a valid student ID may purchase $20 tickets one month prior to the opening of every performance; see HGO.org/Tickets.

PHOTO: Link to Tannhäuser images can be found here.

