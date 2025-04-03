Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee Joins Supreme Court Amicus Brief to Protect Federal Workforce and Public Safety

Houston, TX – Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has joined a coalition of local governments in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, opposing the federal government’s request to stay a United States District Court Judge’s preliminary injunction. This marks the third time Menefee has been involved in the fight against these mass terminations, reaffirming Harris County’s commitment to protecting critical government services such as public safety and emergency management. The Judge previously ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully instructed federal agencies to fire thousands of employees and ordered that those wrongfully terminated be reinstated. The federal government has since appealed this ruling and is now asking the Supreme Court to block the reinstatement process. “People deserve to know that they have a stable federal government working on critical issues like emergency management and healthcare,” said Menefee. “Local governments rely on federal partners for important matters like disaster response, health and science information, and environmental issues. Public servants deserve better than having their jobs thrown into limbo like this.” The amicus brief in American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO, et al. v. United States Office of Personnel Management, et al underscores the vital role federal employees play in disaster response and public health. FEMA has responded to 278 disasters in the past four years, providing life-saving resources such as water, meals, and medical supplies. Cutting federal staff threatens these emergency efforts and weakens local governments’ ability to serve their residents. Additionally, agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) help safeguard public health, respond to disease outbreaks, and distribute emergency medications. The mass firings disrupt these essential services, leaving communities vulnerable. “Local government staff rely on federal counterparts to answer the phone, attend meetings, and collaborate on shared work. When thousands of federal jobs are eliminated overnight, it doesn’t just hurt those employees—it weakens our ability to serve residents and keep them safe,” Menefee added. Harris County joins a nationwide coalition in urging the Supreme Court to reject the federal government’s request and uphold the lower court’s order, ensuring that critical federal services remain intact for the American people.