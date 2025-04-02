TPWD Launching New Powderhorn Paddling Trail

PORT O’CONNOR – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will open its 83rd official paddling trail adjacent to the Powderhorn Wildlife Management Area and State Park located near Port O’Connor.

The grand opening begins at 9 a.m. April 5 at Calhoun County Boggy Nature Park.

The trail’s four segments – Boggy Bayou Trail, Matagorda Bay Shoreline trail, Powderhorn Lake Shoreline Trail and the Coloma Creek Trail – give paddlers a combined 26 miles of shoreline and marshland habitat to explore.

“We’re really excited to launch this series of trails around the future Powderhorn State Park site,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD nature tourism manager. “Whether you like paddling on a creek, lake or along the bay, there’s something for everyone!”

Trail segment Information:

Boggy Bayou Trail: This is a great beginner trail. It’s a protected marsh with lots of birds that include spoonbills, herons, egrets, osprey and maybe even a rail. Launch from sandy bayou shoreline and paddle across seagrass-filled lake and oyster beds into the backwaters of this productive estuary. High tides or rain events can make launch access problematic.

Matagorda Shoreline Trail: Paddlers can explore the shoreline of the future state park to historic Indianola. High tides or rain can make the Boggy Bayou launch site problematic. Alternatively launch from Matagorda Bay shoreline just past the boardwalk. Please note that Matagorda Bay can be exposed to high north or south winds, at which time paddling is not recommended.

Powderhorn Lake Loop Trail: This trail segments gives paddlers the opportunity to travel around the whole lake. Launch from Indianola Fishing Marina or Powderhorn RV Park.

Coloma Creek Trail: This remote water body is more similar to a shallow bay than a creek. Launch at the Coloma Creek Bridge and paddle west to experience a wide area that then narrows down for a quarter mile before entering a second lake. The creek is mostly shallow mud flats.

These trails provide an abundance of bird and wildlife watching opportunities for paddlers. These coastal habitats are home to wading birds, gulls, terns, waterfowl and occasional wintering Whooping Cranes. Dolphins and sea turtles may be observed in Matagorda Bay and Powderhorn Lake while alligators may be viewed basking along the shores of Boggy Bayou and Coloma Creek.

If fishing is the objective, this paddling trail network is a prime location to reel in a big catch. Anglers can target spotted seatrout, red drum and flounder while paddling along these trails. Anglers can also sight-cast to “tailing” redfish.

Paddlers in the Powderhorn Lake Loop Trail should be advised that the north or south shorelines could find themselves exposed to winds, depending on their direction, which could create problematic paddling conditions.

This trail network was made possible through a partnership between TPWD, Calhoun County, Indianola Fishing Marina, Powderhorn RV Park and the San Antonio Bay Partnership. Additional information on the new trails can be found on the Powderhorn Paddling Trails website.

The Texas Paddling Trails program helps promote habitat conservation through sustainable economic development, while providing additional recreational opportunities to the public. To learn more, visit the Texas Paddling Trails website.