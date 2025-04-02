TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER WILL CELEBRATE TEXAS FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE DAY WITH ALDINE ISD STUDENTS

HOUSTON—On Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 AM, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will visit Marcella Elementary in Aldine ISD to celebrate the second annual Texas Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Day. Commissioner Miller will join Texas schoolchildren in a fun, hands-on event highlighting the importance of fresh, locally grown produce.

As part of the celebration, students will learn about the nutritional benefits of Texas-grown fruits and vegetables, participate in interactive activities, and even power a blender with a bicycle to create smoothies using fresh, local strawberries.

Established by the 88th Texas Legislature in 2023, Texas Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Day is recognized on the first Friday in April each year. The day serves as a statewide effort to promote healthy eating, educate Texans on the wide variety of produce grown across the state, and encourage using fresh, locally sourced ingredients in daily meals.

Media RSVP: Please confirm attendance by 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 3, so we can coordinate with the school.

WHAT: In-person media availability

WHO: Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

WHEN: Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Marcella Elementary

16250 Cotillion Drive, Houston, TX 77060