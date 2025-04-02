TDLR Safeguards Consumers With Online List of Revoked Licenses

Complete TDLR administrative penalties list also available

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) maintains a database of all violations that resulted in administrative orders during the past two years – including penalties and license revocations and suspensions, as well as people who have been issued cease and desist orders because of unlicensed activity.

TDLR issued 11 cease-and-desist orders against First Premier Home Warranty, which is accused of operating as a provider of service contracts in Texas without being registered as a service contract provider.

The most recent license revocations include:

An industrialized housing and buildings registration in Tyler was suspended for one year and a $25,000 administrative penalty was assessed after the company failed to construct buildings, modules or modular components in accordance with the mandatory state building codes.

An electrician license in San Antonio was suspended for six months and an administrative penalty of $12,000 was assessed after the licensee evaded responsibility to his client and failed to cooperate with the TDLR investigator. The licensee also is required to issue a refund to the complainant.

An air conditioning and refrigeration contractor license in Dallas was revoked and an administrative penalty of $10,000 was assessed after the licensee interfered with a TDLR investigation and intentionally or knowingly misrepresented necessary service to be provided.

A massage establishment license in Corpus Christi was revoked and an administrative penalty of $8,000 was assessed after the establishment owner operated the establishment with an expired license, employed an unlicensed individual to provide massage services, and allowed an individual to live on the premises.

A massage establishment license in Houston was revoked and an administrative penalty of $1,500 assessed after the owner of the establishment allowed an individual to reside on the premises of the establishment.

A massage establishment license in Austin was permanently revoked and a massage therapist received a lifetime ban from working as a massage therapist or having any financial interest in a massage business in Texas. An emergency order closing the Austin establishment had been issued in 2024.

TDLR cares about consumer health and safety, and the department maintains an active inspection and enforcement program to ensure that licensees provide safe and reliable services. TDLR urges consumers to check whether service providers have the appropriate license and to report service providers who perform unsafe or shoddy work.

Most licensees are happy to provide their license number. If they are reluctant to share it with you, you may want to find another service provider who is willing to validate they are licensed.

Report unlicensed activity or file a complaint.