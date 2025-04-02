Sens. Cruz, Banks Introduce Legislation to Expand Education Options for Military Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) introduced the Education Savings Accounts for Military Families Act. This legislation allows military families to opt-in to Military Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) to help fund their children’s education and expand their access to personalized, high-quality learning opportunities.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “School choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century, and parents should never have to choose between serving their country and ensuring that their children have access to a quality education. This legislation will ensure that military families are empowered to choose and secure the right education for their children. I am proud to be the leading champion of school choice in the Senate, and especially for promoting options for our military families, and I urge my colleagues to advance it.”

Sen. Banks said, “This bill supports military readiness by helping attract and retain top talent, ensuring service members don’t have to sacrifice their children’s education. Proud to partner with Senator Cruz on this commonsense bill.”

This bill is endorsed by Heritage Action.

Ryan Walker, Executive Vice President of Heritage Action said, “Our military service members and their families make tremendous sacrifices to preserve our safety, freedom and way of life. Military families deserve the freedom and flexibility to educate their children in alignment with their values and unique needs. They should never have to choose between serving our country and providing their children with a quality education. Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) will provide them with the flexibility in educational options to support their way of life. Heritage Action applauds Senators Cruz and Banks for leading the effort to ensure military families have the resources necessary to help their children succeed.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz previously introduced the Education Savings Accounts for Military Families Act in 2023.