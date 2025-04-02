Prioritize Your Oral Health for Oral Cancer Awareness Month Early Detection Saves Lives

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is raising awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention of oral cancer during Oral Cancer Awareness Month this April. HCPH aims to educate the community about risk factors, signs, symptoms, and the critical role regular dental checkups play in safeguarding oral health.

Increased survival rates for oral cancer, which includes cancers of the mouth, tongue, lips, throat, and salivary glands, depends on early diagnosis and treatment. However, many cases are diagnosed in later stages, significantly reducing the chances of successful treatment outcomes.

“Early detection is crucial in the fight against oral cancer,” said Dr. Kila Johnson, Director of Dental Health and Prevention. “Regular dental visits allow for a quick, painless oral cancer screening, enabling dentists to identify potential abnormalities and precancerous lesions that may otherwise go unnoticed. By prioritizing oral health and being aware of the signs, we can significantly improve outcomes and save lives.”

Consider the following:

Know the risk factors: Tobacco use (smoking, chewing tobacco) , e xcessive alcohol consumption, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, poor oral hygiene, and prolonged sun exposure to the lips are significant risk factors for oral cancer.

HCPH is committed to promoting oral health and providing resources to the community. Throughout April, HCPH encourages all residents to take proactive steps to protect their oral health. Schedule a

dental checkup, learn about the risk factors, and spread awareness about the importance of early detection. HCPH offers dental programs, resources, dental services, and education to patients of all ages in a convenient setting. HCPH offers free or low-cost dental services for children and adolescents at the Humble and Southeast dental clinics. Free or low-cost dental services for adults are provided at the Baytown Dental Clinic. Mobile dental events for all ages are available throughout Harris County.

For more information about HCPH dental programs and resources, please visit the HCPH Dental Health and Prevention website or contact 832-927-7350 to schedule an appointment. Follow @hcphtx on all social media platforms for more public health updates.