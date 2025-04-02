LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM ANNOUNCES 2025 TEXAS AVIATION HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES 

Induction ceremony and luncheon set for Friday, April 11, 2025.

(HOUSTON, Texas) – The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is honored to announce the selection of three new inductees into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. The TAHOF selection committee has named Al Cisneros, Jeannie Leavitt, and Tammie Jo Shults as the Class of 2025.

This esteemed group will be officially inducted on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the 2025 Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon at the Lone Star Flight Museum located at Houston’s Ellington Airport.

ABOUT THE 2025 INDUCTEES:

, the first Hispanic pilot with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels who served in more than 150 flying combat missions in the Vietnam War. Jeannie Leavitt , the first female U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, the first woman to command a combat fighter wing, and a leader in innovation and aviation safety.

, the first female U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, the first woman to command a combat fighter wing, and a leader in innovation and aviation safety. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the first female U.S. Navy fighter pilots flying the F/A-18 Hornet and Southwest Airlines Captain who led the crew to successfully land Flight 1380 after an explosive engine failure.

Anna Hawley, President & CEO of the museum, said, “This group of inspiring aviators will mark 100 members of the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. It’s an incredible milestone that we will celebrate along with each of the inductees. It is our honor to be the stewards of the hall of fame and recognize the legacy of excellence in aviation and innovation and induct this year’s deserving Texans.”

ABOUT THE TEXAS AVIATION HALL OF FAME

The Texas Aviation Hall of Fame was established in 1995 through a resolution by the 74th Texas Legislature and signed by then Gov. George W. Bush to honor and recognize Texans and Texas companies or organizations that have made significant and lasting contributions to the advancement of aviation. There are currently 97 individuals and groups in the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, in four categories which include trailblazers and explorers, military aviators, leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. The 2025 Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductees join an impressive list of past inductees representing trailblazers and explorers such as Bessie Coleman and Wiley Post; leaders such as Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush; World War II aviators Tex Hill, the Doolittle Raiders, Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots; astronauts Eileen Collins, Joe Engle and Walt Cunningham; and entrepreneurs Howard Hughes and Rod Lewis.

To learn more about the 2025 Texas Aviation Hall of Fame inductees, visit LoneStarFlight.org/TAHOF2025.

To become a 2025 Texas Aviation Hall of Fame event sponsor, visit LoneStarFlight.org/TAHOF2025 or call 346-352-7678. Individual tickets for the event will be available for purchase March 31, 2025.