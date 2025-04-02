Joint TdA Operation Results in Over 40 Arrests in Hays Co.

DPS Joins Federal, State, Local Partners in Effort to Combat Violent Venezuelan Gang

AUSTIN – For more than a year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and several other federal, state and local partners, have been investigating members and associates believed to be part of the Venezuelan transnational gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA).

In recent days, the FBI developed intelligence regarding a possible gathering of suspected TdA members or TdA associates in Hays Co.

Early Tuesday morning, the Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office and DPS, working with the FBI, ICE, Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement Removal Operations, established sufficient cause to obtain a search warrant for a residence in Hays Co., which was executed by DPS’ Special Response Team. As a result of this operation, more than 40 individuals, including minors, were taken into custody at or near the residence, and narcotics were seized.

State and federal prosecutors will evaluate potential charges based on evidence obtained during the search warrant and subsequent investigation.

This case is currently under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.