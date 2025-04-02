Honoring Dr. Patrick Carter: A Legacy of Leadership in Family Medicine

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic hosted a special dedication event at the Spencer R. Berthelsen Main Campus to honor Patrick M. Carter, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.F.P., for his outstanding contributions to the organization and the Family Medicine department over the course of his 28-year career. In recognition of his profound impact to the Organization, Kelsey-Seybold announced the renaming of the department to the Patrick M. Carter, M.D., Family Medicine Department.

Tony Lin, M.D., Chairman and CEO, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Dr. Carter’s impact on the clinic, while Puja Sehgal, M.D., Chief of Family Medicine, highlighted his transformative influence within Kelsey-Seybold’s Family Medicine department, and his promotion of effective collaboration between primary and specialty care physicians. In his role as Medical Director for Care Coordination and Quality Improvement, he exhibited unwavering commitment to patient-centered, coordinated care. Dr. Carter’s legacy is one of dedication, mentorship, and a passion for advancing Family Medicine.

L-R: Tony Lin, M.D, Chairman and CEO; Azam Kundi, M.D., Vice Chairman; Patrick M. Carter, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.A.F.P.; Puja Sehgal, M.D., Chief of Family Medicine