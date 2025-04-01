Taste of the Nation, No Kid Hungry’s Celebratory Culinary Event for a Cause, Returns to Houston on April 24th!

Co-chaired by five award-winning chefs and mixologists from around Houston, the ultimate foodie happy hour experience supports the No Kid Hungry campaign’s cause to end childhood hunger.

WHAT: Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, the celebratory culinary event series for a cause, will return to Houston on Thursday, April 24th, at Silver Street Studios. The early evening happy hour event will feature exceptional eats, curated drinks, and delectable desserts crafted by over 40 of Houston’s top eateries. These celebrated chefs, masterful mixologists, and culinary geniuses have all united for one night only to support No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in Texas and across the country.

In addition to the delicious food and drinks, there is entertainment to round out the experience, including music, interactive games, and live cooking & mixology demonstrations. This event is a great way to swap out the usual happy hour with coworkers or weeknight dinner with friends in favor of enjoying some good food, all while supporting a great cause!

Tickets are available now. This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing, go to https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/houston-taste-nation/.

WHEN & WHERE:

Thursday, April 24 th , 2025 Early Admission All-Access Pass: 5:15-6pm

General Admission: 6-9pm



Silver Street Studios Address: 2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007



WHO: Houston’s top chefs and restauranteurs come together to support No Kid Hungry, dishing up the most sought-after bites and beverages.

PRESS COVERAGE: One-on-one, pre-event interviews are available with the event producers and chefs via phone or Zoom. Media must request coverage consideration in advance. To coordinate, contact Kiersten Laramee at Klaramee@immerseagency.com or call 781-832-3744.

WHY: One in five kids in the US is living with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to make sure every child gets three meals a day by advocating for programs that give kids the healthy food they need to thrive, and supporting communities with the resources they need to feed children. Each ticket to Taste of the Nation raises funds for this work, with each dollar providing up to 10 meals for kids in need.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Additional event information, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at: https://events.nokidhungry.org/events/houston-taste-nation/

Press assets including photos, videos, co-chair quotes, and the most up to date participating restaurants: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GljcEd1jPRXA0yFJEXFU__hLIbqbpATG?usp=share_link

Co-Chaired by:

Restaurant Co-Chair: Ryan Pera, Chef and Owner of Coltivare

Ryan Pera, Chef and Owner of Coltivare Restaurant Co-Chair: Evelyn Garcia, Chef and Co-Owner of Jūn

Evelyn Garcia, Chef and Co-Owner of Jūn Pastry Chair: Becky Masson, Pastry Chef and Owner of Fluff Bake Bar

Becky Masson, Pastry Chef and Owner of Fluff Bake Bar Beverage Chair: Alba Huerta, Bartender and Owner of Julep

Alba Huerta, Bartender and Owner of Julep BBQ Chair: Leonard Botello IV, Pitmaster and Owner of Truth BBQ

List of participating restaurants include:

1701 Barbecue