Senate Passes SB 988 to Crack Down on Fuel Pump Tampering and Fuel Theft

Senator Bettencourt’s Bill Passes 29-2 to Fight Organized Fuel Crime

Senator Huffman Amends Adding EV Charging Stations

Austin TX— The Texas Senate passes Senate Bill 988 by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R- Houston) in a decisive bi-partisan 29-2 vote, a targeted effort to fight back against organized fuel theft rings across the state. SB 988 was brought to Senator Bettencourt by the Dallas District Attorneys’ office whom have been fighting these organized criminal groups since 2021. This bill passed the Texas Legislature nearly unanimously in 2023, but was not signed into law by the Governor after the 88th Regular Session.

Organized criminal groups have exploited vulnerabilities in gas pump technologies by damaging fuel dispenser “pulsers”. These devices that regulate the flow of gasoline at the pump and when disabled, allows criminals to steal thousands of gallons of fuel undetected. The result has been significant financial losses for gas station owners and weakened enforcement tools for local law enforcement against these criminal groups.

“SB 988 gives our law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they need to stop these organized fuel theft rings. Just one tanker truck load could cost $35k in stolen fuel, plus the “gang” then “sells” the gas on the grey market.” said Senator Bettencourt

Until now, those caught damaging a pulser could only be charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief due to the relatively low cost of repairs, despite the much larger losses associated with stolen fuel. SB 988 remedies that gap by amending the Penal Code to make it a third- degree felony to impair or destroy a retail motor fuel pump or electric vehicle charging station—regardless of the cost of damage.

“Fuel theft is not petty crime—it’s organized, coordinated, and costly,” said Senator Bettencourt. “In the two years since this bill nearly passed unanimously, we now took testimony that these organized crime rings are buying these pulser disrupters online for $200 a piece, meaning this indeed is organized crime at a large scale.” He concluded.

In addition, formally defining “retail motor fuel pump” and “electric vehicle charging station” in an amendment by Senator Joan Huffman who quipped, “Hey Elon Musk, great news from the Texas Senate! I amended Senator Bettencourt’s SB 988 to include electric vehicle charging stations alongside retail motor fuel pumps under Texas’s criminal mischief penalties”. Importantly, these thefts can be prosecuted as 3rd degree felonies.

This is the second time the bill has cleared the Senate. This time, it returns with more urgency. SB 988 now heads to the Texas House. If enacted, the bill will take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.