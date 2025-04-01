Harmony Public Schools Hosts Job Fair

[HOUSTON] – Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair in Sugar Land.

The career fair will be held 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land, located at 13738 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land, Texas 77498.

Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Pre-screening/interviews will take place on-site. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Candidates may preview current openings at https://harmonytx.org/Jobs.

Harmony offers competitive salaries. Some Harmony teachers may earn up to $100,000 annually with additional bonuses for teacher experience, hard-to-teach subjects, club sponsorship and selection to the Teacher Incentive Allotment pool.

Harmony also offers comprehensive benefits, career growth and paid professional development opportunities, as well as early release Fridays at 1 p.m. each week.

Harmony Public Schools is free, open-enrollment public charter school with campuses located in more than 20 communities across Texas. Harmony’s curriculum focuses on STEM learning, college and career preparation, and character education.

Harmony is now accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2025-26 school year.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.