FIRST EVER SPORTS MEMORABILIA DAY ANNOUNCED

The first ever Sports Memorabilia Day is set to take place on 27th April 2025

New annual event will celebrate sports fans’ memorabilia collections and the stories behind them

Teams and athletes across the sporting world are set to take part using #sportsmemorabiliaday

Information on how to get involved can be found at com/pages/sports-memorabilia-day

Sports fans and memorabilia collectors are adding a special date to their diaries this month, with the announcement of Sports Memorabilia Day, a new celebration to be held annually on the 27th of April.

Sports Memorabilia Day will champion the incredible world of sports fans and collectors, giving recognition to the joy of collecting and the items of sporting history that people have obtained. Fans, collectors, athletes and brands are being encouraged to take part in the celebration by sharing their prized collections using the hashtag #sportsmemorabiliaday on their social media platform of choice.

By showcasing their cherished items and recalling fond memories, fans will have a fresh way to show their connection to their favourite sports – as well as engaging with teams, athletes, brands and businesses across the sporting landscape through social media interactions and exclusive competitions.

From one cherished item held onto since attending a specific event, to a collection of pieces built over years of searching, fans of every sport are being encouraged to share the items they proudly own. No matter the size or the commercial value, whether its signed, framed or worn – every piece of memorabilia tells its own unique story.

Of the many unique days adopted across the social media calendar each year, there was previously no specific representation for sports memorabilia. That is why Memento Exclusives has decided to launch the special day in 2025.

CEO and Founder, Barry Gough, is an ex-F1® number one mechanic who worked with BAR, Jordan and Simtek. During his time trackside, Gough recognised a demand for memorabilia and race used products and decided to fulfil the gap in the market for fans and collectors. Today, his company has become the officially licensed memorabilia partner to the likes of F1®, MotoGP™, UFC, Team GB and more.

The date of April 27th has been chosen for the celebration to coincide with the 15th anniversary of the business bringing fans closer to the sports they love.

Joe Cuffaro, Head of Marketing & PR at Memento Exclusives said, “Every sports fan has emotional investment in the items they own, whether it relates to an individual athlete or a supported team. By offering a platform to share these stories, Sports Memorabilia Day will forge connections and foster communities through a globally shared love of sports. Our aspiration is for this to become a globally recognised event, where people across the world can share the joy of collecting moments of sporting history, meet new likeminded people and gain inspiration for starting and adding to existing collections.

“We have had a fantastic reaction to the concept so far and we are looking forward to seeing some of the unique collections our customers and sports fans around the world choose to share on the big day.”

The first ever Sports Memorabilia Day will be held on 27th April 2025.

Anyone who shares a picture or video of their own sporting item or collection on social media using #sportsmemorabiliaday on April 27th, will be in with a chance of winning exclusive memorabilia prizes.

To find out more on how to take part, visit https://mementoexclusives.com/pages/sports-memorabilia-day