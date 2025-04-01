Cornyn Introduces Texan Tilman Fertitta at Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Nomination Hearing

‘Tilman’s realization of the American dream will serve him well as a voice for our nation’s interests and as an advocate for a strong relationship between the United States and Italy.’

‘I have no doubt he will do a stellar job as ambassador.’

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today introduced Texan and U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino nominee Tilman Fertitta at his nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Excerpts from his remarks are below, and video can be found here.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tilman for quite some time.”

“Over the years, I’ve witnessed Tilman make an incredible impact on the City of Houston and the entire State of Texas.”

“After school, he helped his father peel shrimp. Years down the road, he’d use the profits from that small family business to secure a small loan to acquire what would later become an empire. That’s one of the things you learned about Tilman, as I have: the man keeps striving and challenging himself.”

“Tilman’s realization of the American dream will serve him well as a voice for our nation’s interests and as an advocate for a strong relationship between the United States and Italy.”

“I have no doubt he will do a stellar job as ambassador, so it’s my honor to support his nomination.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees.