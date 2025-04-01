Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues to Defend Texas A&M’s Ban on Obscene and Illegal Drag Shows

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a notice for appeal after a federal judge stopped the enforcement of the Texas A&M Board of Regents’ (“Board”) ban on drag shows.

The ban was challenged in a lawsuit by the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council, and a federal judge granted the left-wing group’s request for a temporary injunction against the policy. Attorney General Paxton’s filings argue in favor of reversing that decision and ensuring that the ban on offensive and unlawful drag shows remains in effect while the case remains ongoing.

In two other cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Attorney General Paxton is fighting back against lewd and explicit drag shows by defending West Texas A&M University in Spectrum WT v. Wendler and Texas state law in The Woodlands Pride, Inc. v. Paxton.

“President Trump’s executive order stopping federal funds from being used to promote gender ideology was crystal clear, and the Board’s ban on obscene drag shows is in lawful accordance with that order,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Constitution does not require Texas’ colleges and universities to promote offensive, degrading, and lewd behavior on their campuses. These filings aim to ensure that our educational institutions are focused solely on promoting academics, not a woke agenda, while this case continues.”

