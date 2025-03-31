National Ranching Heritage Center to Host 56th Annual Ranch Day

Held April 5, the event taking place at the National Ranching Heritage Center on the Texas Tech campus promises a fun-filled day at the ranch for all ages.

WHAT:

The National Ranching Heritage Center is hosting its 56th Annual Ranch Day.

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 5 (Saturday)

WHERE:

National Ranching Heritage Center, 3121 Fourth St.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per family.

EVENT:

Made possible by The CH Foundation and held at the National Ranching Heritage Center on the Texas Tech University campus, this beloved annual event offers a blend of education and entertainment for both the young and the young at heart.

As visitors enter, they will be greeted by horses, cowboys, cattle, ranch wildlife and chuck wagons. Horseback rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will feature live birds of prey from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving visitors a chance to learn more about native wildlife on a ranch. Visitors can also experience an old-time “Snake Oil” magic show by magician Barry Moffitt at 11 a.m., among many more activities and programs.

Ranch Day volunteers will don period attire as they inhabit various historic structures throughout the park, immersing visitors in an educational journey through ranching history. Providing insights into the lives of cowboys, the volunteers offer a captivating glimpse into the past. Volunteers also will offer tours of the Barton House throughout the day.

Children can become “ranch hands” for the day and receive work cards to earn wages for a hard day’s work. Ranch hands who complete six work activities can go to the 1880 Matador Office to collect their wages (reproduction of 1869 currency) and buy special prizes.

CONTACT:

Adrian Hawkins

Communications Manager, National Ranching Heritage Center, Texas Tech University

adrian.hawkins@ttu.edu

(806) 834-4632

