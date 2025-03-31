Liana Saenz Takes Home the Gold at the PAN AM Championships in Acapulco

One of our Katy residents, Liana Saenz, had the honor of competing with the USA Softball U-15 Junior Women’s National Team at the PAN AM Championships in Acapulco, Mexico last week. The USA took home the gold outscoring their opponents 90-2 over 8 games. Liana was chosen as top talent here in Texas to be able to compete with hundreds of athletes from across the country for a spot on the US Women’s Junior National team last December in Vero Beach, FL. Her performance at that selection event earned her a spot on this team. She will travel to Italy this summer to compete once again with Team USA for the gold at the World Cup.

Liana is not only an exceptional athlete but an all-around great person! She is currently a freshman at Tompkins High School and a member of the Varsity Softball team. We would love for you to honor her achievements in Katy as a Gold Medalist!!