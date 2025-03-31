Houston Public Media Launches Hello Houston – A New Daily Show Connecting Houstonians to Stories That Matter

HOUSTON, TX (March 24, 2025) – Houston Public Media is thrilled to introduce Hello Houston, a daily multi-platform, streamed talk show dedicated to stories that define life in Greater Houston. Launching Monday, March 31, Hello Houston will feature segments about Southeast Texas, delivering engaging conversations and insightful interviews from Houston voices.

“Hello Houston isn’t just a radio show,” said Josh Adams, Station Manager. “It’s a multiplatform experience that’s streamed on YouTube and HoustonPublicMedia.org, and of course on the radio at News 88.7, free to the 19 counties we reach.”

Guiding the conversation are three dynamic voices from Houston Public Media who bring diverse perspectives, expertise and a collective love for Houston:

Ernie Manouse, an award-winning broadcaster with a career spanning nearly three decades at the public media organization and known for compelling storytelling and in-depth interviews.

Frank Billingsley, named a “Houston Legend” by Houston City Book in 2021, brings a thoughtful, energetic and casual style to conversations. Frank has earned many accolades from multiple press organizations, including “Best Weathercaster” from the Associated Press, the Houston Press Club, the Houston Press Newspaper and the Dallas Press Club

Celeste Diaz Schurman, a media professional with over a decade of experience, has held prominent roles at ESPN Deportes, Fox 26 Houston and The University of Texas Moody College of Communication. A native of Brownsville, she takes pride in her ability to connect with diverse communities, like Houston’s Spanish-speaking audience.

The show is executive produced by Jim Kovacik, a veteran of Houston media with nearly three decades of experience. Jim has worked at some of Houston’s biggest stations, producing content for major national brands. His expertise in storytelling, audio production and content creation will ensure Hello Houston becomes a staple for listeners and viewers alike.

“Hello Houston‘s format promises to be engaging and dynamic,” said Laurie Ramirez, Executive Director of Content Operations. “We’re trying a new way of doing a local talk show, with a different style of conversation, using innovative platforms to reach new audiences.”

Where to Watch and Listen

Hello Houston airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on News 88.7, and streams live on YouTube and HoustonPublicMedia.org. It’s also available as a podcast on major platforms. Audiences can follow along on Instagram @HelloHouston.Show and explore more at HelloHouston.org.

