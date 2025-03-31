Attorney General Ken Paxton Congratulates Aaron Reitz on Being Sworn in as Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement congratulating Aaron Reitz on being sworn in as Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice after President Donald Trump nominated him for the position. Reitz will lead the Office of Legal Policy.

“Aaron Reitz is a strong conservative leader who will serve President Trump and the American people with integrity. Aaron is a fearless defender of the Constitution and played a key role in stopping the Biden Administration’s lawless policies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His commitment to the rule of law and our nation’s founding principles makes him the right choice for this critical role.”

Mr. Reitz previously served as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Strategy at the Texas Office of the Attorney General, handling legal initiatives such as those related to securing our border, protecting energy and agriculture jobs, ensuring reliable and transparent elections, and holding Big Tech accountable.