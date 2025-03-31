Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces New Reporting Requirement to Rein in Rogue District Attorneys and Ensure the Prosecution of Violent Criminals

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton adopted a new rule that enhances reporting requirements for District Attorneys and County Attorneys to ensure accountability and promote public safety.

The rule demands greater transparency for District and County Attorneys representing a county with a population of 400,000 or more and requires them to provide specific performance reports to the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”). Further, the rule provides OAG access to detailed report information upon request, specifies a process to attain any overdue reports, and outlines consequences if a District or County Attorney intentionally seeks to violate the enhanced reporting requirements.

The information collected under the adopted rule will assist citizens in determining whether their local elected officials are inadequately prosecuting certain categories of crime, releasing dangerous criminals back into the community, engaging in selective prosecution, or otherwise failing to uphold their obligations.

“District and County Attorneys have a duty to protect the communities they serve by upholding the law and vigorously prosecuting dangerous criminals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “In many major counties, the people responsible for safeguarding millions of Texans have instead endangered lives by refusing to prosecute criminals and allowing violent offenders to terrorize law-abiding Texans. This rule will enable citizens to hold rogue DA’s accountable.”

To read the adopted rule, click here.