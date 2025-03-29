Teachers Representing the Best of the Best

Katy ISD Announces its 2024-2025 Districtwide Teachers of the Year

KATY, TX [March 28, 2025] – Recognized for their passion, talent and commitment to education, Katy ISD has named its 2024-2025 districtwide Teachers of the Year, representing the cream of the crop among educators.

Griffin Elementary’s Becky Finnegan is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Mayde Creek High School’s Amy Wernig is Secondary Teacher of the Year. For the first time, Griffin Elementary is also home to the Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year Jade Wentland, and Paetow High School’s Dominic Santanelli is the Secondary Rookie Teacher of the Year.

“Congratulations to this year’s Teachers of the Year for their exceptional work in driving student achievement and setting a high standard for educators across the state,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD. “Our district’s success is a direct result of the dedication and quality of our teachers, and we are proud to recognize their hard work and commitment.”

Each of these outstanding educators was chosen after advancing through several rounds of judging to represent not only their campus but also Katy ISD. The districtwide teachers will now go on to compete among the dozens of district winners across Region 4 for the regional honor.

Katy ISD will honor all its teachers of the year at its annual ‘Of the Year’ ceremony, to be held April 16.

2024-2025 Teachers of the Year Photo Gallery