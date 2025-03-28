Texas Workforce Commission to Investigate Potential Violations of Fair Housing Act

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division (CRD) is responsible for investigating and enforcing state and federal laws regarding discrimination in housing and employment across the state.

It is illegal discrimination to refuse to rent, sell, negotiate, or set different terms, conditions or privileges for sale or rental of housing because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin. It is also a violation of law to make, print, or publish any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates a preference, limitation or discrimination or the intention to make a preference, limitation or discrimination. The Texas Fair Housing Act is available at PROPERTY CODE CHAPTER 301. TEXAS FAIR HOUSING ACT.

Based on information made publicly available by the developers of East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) City, the Texas Workforce Commission is initiating an investigation into EPIC and its affiliated entities to determine if any fair housing laws are being violated by the EPIC City developers.