Houston woman charged with torturing dogs

Deputies with the Office of Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen arrested a Houston woman Friday for torturing two dogs. If convicted, Lakesha Laquesha Neal, 43, faces up to two years in state jail for each of two felony charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals. “We have to be the voice of the voiceless,” Rosen said. “She tortured these dogs and we are grateful all those who step forward to report abuse.”

The abuse was carried out at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Greens Road. Neal does not own the dogs, but they were in her care. Animal-cruelty investigators reviewed surveillance video of the defendant kicking a dog in the head and choking it to the point that its eyes were bulging.

The dog was also was strangled so tightly by a collar and leash that it vomited. Additional footage shows the defendant kicking, slapping, punching, whipping and choking the same dog, as well as another canine. The dogs were left outside, in director sunlight, without food, water or shelter for hours, including a stretch this week when the temperature hit 86 degrees. After an investigation in partnership with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Houston SPCA), deputies arrested Neal Friday at her residence.

Deputies are trying to locate the dogs to check their welfare. If you suspect animal abuse, please contact the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722. Animal Cruelty can be charged as felony under “Loco’s Law,” named for a stolen Texas puppy whose eyes were gouged out. The 2001 legislation was championed by The Texas Humane Legislation Network. “If you see something, say something,” Rosen said. “We are all here to protect the people and pets of Harris County.”