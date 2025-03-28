Glenn Hegar Named Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar ’93 was confirmed Friday as the next chancellor of The Texas A&M University System by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents.

“I am grateful and honored that the Board of Regents have entrusted me with the responsibility of leading one of the greatest university systems in the nation,” Hegar said. “Our core values unite us and set the Texas A&M System apart from the others, and I remain steadfastly committed to upholding and preserving those values.”

Hegar is set to take over one of the nation’s largest university systems, with 11 universities and eight state agencies and a budget of more than $7.3 billion. Hegar brings a long history of leadership, innovation and responsible management that has helped guide the Texas economy from the 12th to the 8th largest in the world. He anticipates continued growth for both the state and the Texas A&M System, noting he will work to expand and improve student experiences, create new and dynamic economic opportunities, and serve and protect Texans in every corner of the state.

Hegar will begin leading the System upon retirement of Chancellor John Sharp, the longest serving chancellor in A&M System history. Sharp has announced he is stepping down as chancellor on June 30 after almost 14 years.

Hegar, the state’s chief financial officer, is a 1993 graduate of Texas A&M University. He and his wife, Dara ‘95 have three children: Claire, Julia and Jonah.

“The Board of Regents is confident that Glenn Hegar will be an outstanding Chancellor,” Chairman Bill Mahomes said. “He will advance System excellence in its core missions: offering high-quality, affordable education; serving Texans throughout our great state; and conducting world-class research to improve people’s lives.”

Sharp agreed that Hegar will be an effective chancellor.

“Glenn Hegar understands the power and the potential of the Texas A&M System. I have no doubt he will lead it with integrity and vision,” Sharp said. “I wish him and his family the best.”

Hegar earned a law degree from St. Mary’s University and a master’s degree in law from the University of Arkansas. He served in the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate before being elected comptroller in 2014. He won re-election in 2018 and 2022.

Hegar grew up in Hockley. As a sixth-generation Texan, he farms land that has been in his family since the mid-1800s.

Hegar was named the sole finalist for the chancellor’s job March 7. Under state law, there is a 21-day waiting period before the Board can finalize its selection.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25.3 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.