Five Arrested in Houston for Wide-Ranging Fraud and Theft Scheme

HOUSTON, TX – Five people were arrested in Houston in connection with a sophisticated fraud scheme tied to criminal organizations engaged in motor vehicle theft, ATM skimming, organized retail theft, and the production of fraudulent documents used to defraud and harm others.

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, the Houston Police Department (South Gessner Crime Suppression Team), the United States Secret Service, the United States Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection worked together to uncover and begin dismantling a Romanian organized crime network operating within the United States. Investigators believe the group has been involved in identity fraud, financial exploitation schemes, and other forms of financial crime.

Financial crimes pose an evolving threat to consumers and businesses. Criminals are using fraudulent documents, payment card skimming, and social engineering tactics to deceive victims and bypass security measures, which underlines the importance of interagency collaboration in identifying, investigating, and disrupting these illicit activities.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on March 25, 2025, at a residence in Houston, where they found several fraudulent passports and identification cards intended for criminal use.

Elizabeta Stefan and Madalin Trifu were arrested and charged with Forgery with Intent to Defraud (Texas Penal Code 32.21(E)). Three additional suspects—Vasile Trifu, Ion Trifu, and Catalin Trifu—were also taken into custody. Vasile Trifu was arrested on charges related to ATM skimming, while Ion Trifu and Catalin Trifu were detained by Homeland Security Investigations.

About the Texas FCIC

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, located in Tyler, Texas, is staffed by law enforcement officers and intelligence analysts with extensive experience investigating organized financial crimes, including credit card skimming and shimming that attack fuel dispensers, ATMs, and point of sale terminals, as well as many other types of financial crimes. The Smith County District Attorney’s office runs day-to-day operations at the FCIC, while the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reimburses Smith County for operating expenses related to the Center. Visit the FCIC’s website for more information and resources.