Cornyn Calls on FIFA to Take Steps to Prevent Human Trafficking at the World Cup

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and 16 of his Senate colleagues sent a letter to officials at the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) urging the organization to ensure they are working to prevent human trafficking before, during, and after the 2026 World Cup and requesting that FIFA share information about the steps it is taking to keep people safe in host cities, including Dallas and Houston, and what resources they are providing to help support communities across the continent.

“The FIFA World Cup is considered the world’s largest sporting event and is expected to bring millions of fans to the United States,” wrote the senators.

“We respectfully request information about the comprehensive efforts FIFA is taking to support the Host City Committees in combatting human trafficking in host cities, states and across the continent, in addition to any financial commitments you are providing to Host Cities, local or national organizations and any education and training you are providing to your teams, players, and staff on the issue,” they continued.

“We also request information about any efforts you are making with local and federal law enforcement and non-profits in advance of, during, and after the World Cup to support anti-trafficking and survivor assistance initiatives,” the lawmakers continued.

You can read the full letter here.

