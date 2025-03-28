Base Power Expands to the Houston Area, Bringing Affordable Battery-Powered Electricity Plans to More Texans

Following rapid growth in Austin and DFW, Base now serves millions of homeowners in CenterPoint territory, one of the largest home backup power markets in the U.S.

Houston, TX (March 27, 2025) – Base Power, the first and only electricity provider that includes a backup battery in its energy plan, today announced its launch in the Houston metro area. The news comes as Base Power has rapidly grown in Austin and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) since the company’s launch, providing a cost-effective alternative to generators and solar-battery systems in an increasingly unreliable power grid.

“We’re excited to launch Base in the Houston area and have been energized by the demand we’ve seen,” said Base Power CEO and Co-Founder Zach Dell. “Houston represents one of the largest home backup markets in the world, largely due to dramatic weather events that strain the power grid. We’re eager to provide an accessible energy service that delivers affordable, reliable power to Houston homeowners.”

Base is making home backup power accessible to more Texans with its first-of-its-kind solution. Starting at $495, which covers installation and permitting fees, and a $16/month membership, Base members gain access to a backup battery and affordable energy rates.

To celebrate the expansion, Base is waiving the $495 setup fee for the first 500 Houston homeowners who submit a refundable deposit.

Alongside Base’s launch in the Houston area, the company is now accepting orders for a new generator plug-in that transforms a portable generator into a whole-home power source, providing seamless, extended backup for multi-day outages — without the tens of thousands of dollars for whole-home generators. The plug-in will be available for a fixed additional cost. Base also integrates with existing solar installations and offers one of the best solar buyback rates in Texas.

“Base Power is built to solve a problem that so many Texans face: consistent power,” added Base Power COO and Co-Founder, Justin Lopas “Houstonians can now redefine how they power their homes, while also improving the existing power grid.”

Base Power is now serving the communities of Sugar Land, Magnolia, and Katy, in addition to Cy-Fair, Spring, Cinco Ranch, and Mission Bend, with plans to cover the entire Houston metro soon. Interested customers can join the waitlist on the Base Power website to be the first in line when the service is available in their area.

“I signed up for Base because I was tired of the constant outages affecting my home. A few days after installation, my neighborhood had an outage, and it worked so well that I didn’t know the difference between the grid and the battery” said Shelley, a Base pilot customer in the Houston area.

With its expansion into Houston, Base Power is making affordable, reliable backup power more accessible to homeowners. Visit https://www.basepowercompany.com/houston to learn more or join the waitlist.

###

About Base Power

Established in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Base Power is a leading home energy company specializing in battery-powered services that enhance the stability and efficiency of the power grid. With a team of experienced engineers and operators from renowned companies, Base has secured funding from prominent investors including Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures, Terrain, and others. As a licensed electricity provider in Texas, Base operates as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), enhancing grid stability during normal operations and providing backup power to customers in the event of grid failure. Customers benefit from reliable backup power and competitive energy rates, all without the high upfront costs associated with traditional home batteries or generators. Visit basepowercompany.com to learn more.