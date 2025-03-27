U.S. Navy to Unveil Custom Versions of Nike Boots Worn by SEALs at Houston Sneaker Con – THIS WEEKEND

Sneakerheads Can Compete in SEAL-Inspired Challenges for a Chance to Earn These Exclusive Boots

March 27, 2025 — Only the toughest Navy recruits become SEALs. They are experts in unconventional warfare and endure the hardest training the U.S. military has to offer. They also work in secret — at sea, in the air and on land.

To celebrate the unmatched bravery and skills that define Navy SEALs, U.S. Navy Recruiting Command has partnered with well-known sneaker designer John Trottier aka Johnnyskicks to create three custom versions of the boots worn by Navy SEALs, which will be showcased — and available to earn — at upcoming Sneaker Cons, beginning in Houston this weekend.

The three versions of the shoes are named “Sea,” “Air” and “Land,” and the Navy will unveil a new style at each of the three events. “Sea” will be showcased at Sneaker Con Houston (March 29), followed by “Air” at Sneaker Con Denver (April 26) and “Land” at a yet-to-be-determined future Sneaker Con.

But just as SEALs face extreme physical and mental challenges to complete their missions, sneakerheads seeking to earn a pair of the SEAL-inspired shoes also will be required to complete a range of tests that push their limits, physically and mentally.

On Friday before the start of Houston Sneaker Con, the Navy will sponsor a scavenger hunt throughout Houston. Participants will receive a series of clues via Sneaker Con social media channels that ultimately will lead contestants to a local sneaker shop. The first three people to solve all the clues and arrive at the shop will earn a pair of SEAL boots.

On the Saturday, at the Navy’s on-site booth inside the George R. Brown Convention Center, there will be five ways to win: 1. Push-Up Competition (two winners, male and female); 2. Best Camo/Navy-Inspired Outfit (two winners); 3. Be the First To Find a Plainclothes SEAL at the Event and Retrieve an Item From Him (one winner); 4. Be the First To Take a Selfie at a Specific Off-site Location and Return to the Navy Booth (one winner); and 5. Be the Fastest To Pick a Lock With Limited Tools (one winner).

“Attention to detail, adaptability, and a commitment to the craft—these are traits that define both sneaker culture and the Special Operations community,” said Rear Adm. James Waters, commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The same sharp minds and relentless drive that fuel sneakerheads are exactly what we look for in future SEALs. This event is a great way to connect with people who push boundaries, think differently, and might just have what it takes to take on something bigger than themselves. We’re excited to bring a piece of the SEAL community to Sneaker Con Houston and to work with some of the best in the sneaker world on this collaboration.”

“Finding future Navy SEALs is no easy task, so we have to seek them out in unexpected places, like Sneaker Cons,” added Ryan Blum, VML chief creative officer. “Sneaker Cons are more than marketplaces — they are communities built on hustle, dedication and a never-quit mindset. That’s why we’re turning these events into our special operations proving grounds. People come to these events chasing the most sought-after footwear. But to earn the most exclusive sneakers at Sneaker Con Houston, they’ll have to push past their limits, thrive under pressure and prove they’ve got what it takes in our SEAL-inspired challenges. Those who rise to the occasion will walk away with more than bragging rights — they will leave with a prize only the best can earn and take the first step toward something bigger than themselves.”

About the Shoes

The three SEAL-inspired sneaker versions represent Sea, Air and Land — the environments in which SEALs execute their missions. The sneakers were designed by Johnnyskicks using Nike SFB Gen 2 8” Leather Tactical Boots, which are worn by Navy Special Operators, including SEALs. Each pair of shoes will come with a high-tech waterproof box that provides the full story about the shoes and the SEALs, a dog tag with a unique edition number and three woven patches. The Navy will produce only 30 pairs of these custom never-to-be-available-again sneakers.